|
Citation
|
Boehme HM, Martin A, Kaminski RJ. Police Pract. Res. 2022; 23(5): 523-538.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In 2016, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Armstrong V. Village of Pinehurst that the use of conducted energy devices (CEDs) on resisting but non-violent and stationary defendants was unconstitutional. Because most empirical studies show that the adoption of CEDs led to reductions in suspect and officer injuries, there are concerns that placing greater restrictions on CED use may increase the risk of injuries. Officers may resort to alternative methods of force to gain citizen compliance, including hands-on tactics, batons, and firearms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Conducted energy devices (CEDs); officer and suspect injuries; police; TASER; use of force