Citation
Davis CN, Gizer IR, Lynskey MT, Statham DJ, Heath AC, Martin NG, Slutske WS. Addiction 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35815374
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Previous studies have demonstrated associations between substance use and reduced educational attainment; however, many were unable to account for potential confounding factors like genetics and the rearing environment. In the few studies that controlled for these factors, the substances assessed were limited to alcohol, cannabis, and tobacco. To address these limitations, we examined the relationship between adolescent use of seven kinds of substances, the number of additional substances used, and high school noncompletion within a large sample of Australian twins.
Language: en
Keywords
substance use; adolescence; discordant twin design; educational attainment; inhalant use; polysubstance use; sedative use; solvent use