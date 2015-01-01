SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Glenn LE, Pepper CM. Assessment 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10731911221106768

35815400

The Self-Rating Scale (SRS; Hooley et al., 2010), a widely used measure of self-criticism in self-injury research, did not utilize conventional test development methods and has limited psychometric data. We examined the internal consistency, test-retest reliability, and convergent and discriminant validity of the SRS. Participants were 295 psychology undergraduate students. The SRS demonstrated good internal consistency (α =.93), adequate test-retest reliability (r =.76), and satisfactory convergent validity with other measures of self-criticism. Convergent validity was also adequate for expected dimensions of perfectionism (socially prescribed, self-oriented, concerns about mistakes, and doubts about actions), depressive symptoms, and negative and positive affect. The SRS demonstrated adequate discriminant validity with expected constructs of perfectionism (other-oriented, personal standards, and organizational perfectionism). Although the SRS appears to be a psychometrically sound measure of self-criticism, high correlations with depression and perfectionism raise questions regarding the overlap of these constructs.


Language: en

validity; depressive symptoms; negative affect; internal consistency; perfectionism; self-criticism; test–retest reliability

