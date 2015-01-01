Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious cause of morbidity and mortality in Iran and worldwide. Although several organizations gather information on suicide and suicide attempts, there is substantial misperception regarding the description of the phenomenon. This study proposes the minimum data set (MDS) for suicidal behaviors surveillance.



METHODS: A literature review was first conducted to achieve a thorough overview of suicide-related items and map the existing evidence supporting the development of the MDS. The data items included in the literature review were then analyzed using a two-round Delphi technique with content validation by an expert panel. The suicidal behaviors surveillance system was then established based on the confirmed MDS, and ultimately, its performance was assessed by involving the end-users.



RESULTS: The panel of experts consisted of 50 experts who participated in the Delphi phase and validity content review. Of these, 46% were men, and their mean age and average work experience were (36.4, SD ± 6.4) and (12.32, SD ± 5.2) years, respectively. The final MDS platform of our study contained 108 items classified into eight main categories. A web-based system with a modular and layered architecture was developed based on the derived MDS.



CONCLUSION: The developed system provides a framework for recording suicidal behaviors' data. The integration of multiple suicide-related information systems at the regional and national levels makes it possible to assess the long-term outcomes and evolutions of suicide prevention interventions.

Language: en