|
Citation
|
Daly E, Pearce AJ, Finnegan E, Cooney C, McDonagh M, Scully G, McCann M, Doherty R, White A, Phelan S, Howarth N, Ryan L. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2022; 14(1): e125.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35818048
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Concussion in sport is an ongoing global concern. The head injury assessment (HIA) by the field of play is acknowledged as the first step in recognising and identifying concussion. While previous systematic literature reviews have evaluated the sensitivity of side-line screening tools and assessment protocols, no systematic review has evaluated the research designs and assessments used in a field setting. This systematic review investigated existing screening and diagnostic tools used in research as part of the HIA protocol to identify concussion that are currently used in professional, semi-professional and amateur (club) sports settings.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Concussion; Assessment protocols; Head injury assessment; SCAT; Screening tools; Sport injury risk