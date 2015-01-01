Abstract

Pediatric dog bites are prevalent and often devastating. Population-based data on these injuries can aid public health intervention efforts. However, most existing literature comes from single institutions in urban settings. We assess a statewide cohort to compare injury characteristics in urban and rural regions and find predictors for inter-hospital transfer. Data from 1,007 injuries from 2000 to 2015 were analyzed. Patients in rural areas were younger, more likely to be white and low-income, and more likely to receive delayed patient care. Injuries occurring in public settings as opposed to the private residence were more likely to involve males, occur in low-income areas, and involve non-white patients. Patients who required inter-hospital transfer were more likely to require a surgical subspecialist and operative repair. Our population analysis reveals children living in rural areas as a previously unidentified vulnerable patient population that may be suitable targets for public health interventions.

