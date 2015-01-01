SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Massand S, Giglio M, Patel A, Shen C, Tashima A, Rizk E, Samson T. Cureus 2022; 14(6): e25734.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.25734

PMID

35812636

PMCID

PMC9270082

Abstract

Pediatric dog bites are prevalent and often devastating. Population-based data on these injuries can aid public health intervention efforts. However, most existing literature comes from single institutions in urban settings. We assess a statewide cohort to compare injury characteristics in urban and rural regions and find predictors for inter-hospital transfer. Data from 1,007 injuries from 2000 to 2015 were analyzed. Patients in rural areas were younger, more likely to be white and low-income, and more likely to receive delayed patient care. Injuries occurring in public settings as opposed to the private residence were more likely to involve males, occur in low-income areas, and involve non-white patients. Patients who required inter-hospital transfer were more likely to require a surgical subspecialist and operative repair. Our population analysis reveals children living in rural areas as a previously unidentified vulnerable patient population that may be suitable targets for public health interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

animal bite; dog bites; pediatrics; rural; urban

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print