Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm typically is without lethal intent. Death can occur rarely, with suicide taking on an atypical form that raises the suspicion of hetero-aggression. Our study aimed to identify the link between self-harm and suicide intent and also to outline the positive diagnosis of an atypical suicide case which has raised the suspicion of hetero-aggression. For this purpose, the psychological autopsy method should be used regularly in suicide investigation because it not only allows a positive diagnosis of suicide but can also provide a detailed picture of mental degradation and associated suicide risk factors. CASE PRESENTATION: The case of a 26-year-old man from a rural area, found dead in the basement, at home, naked, barricaded inside, is described.



METHODS: The on-site investigation and a complete forensic autopsy were performed. In addition, we apply the psychological autopsy method which gathered enough information to outline the positive diagnosis of suicide. We also made a brief literature review on the suicide risk factors and the behavioral changes that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in schizophrenic patients.



RESULTS: The forensic autopsy revealed that he presented a complex craniofacial trauma as the cause of death (with scalp lacerations, frontal fracture, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and frontal cerebral contusions) associated with torso trauma (with self-inflicted stabbed wounds) with bruises and abrasions on the limbs. The injuries that caused death were self-inflicted and ensued repeatedly hitting his head against blunt objects. Using the psychological autopsy method, we found out that he presented multiple psychiatric hospitalizations for schizophrenia for almost 10 years, recently with reduced compliance to treatment. We also documented two previous suicide attempts and a gradual deterioration of his mental health.



CONCLUSIONS: We highlighted the role of the psychological autopsy (in addition to the judicial investigation and the forensic autopsy) for the diagnosis of committed suicide, for making a rigorous differential diagnosis between accident, hetero-aggression, and suicide, and also in pin-pointing the suicide risk factors. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1186/s41935-022-00291-5.

