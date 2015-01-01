|
Citation
Mattioli AV, Nasi M, Pinti M, Palumbo C. Front. Cardiovasc. Med. 2022; 9: e919257.
Abstract
The most recent scientific evidence on gender medicine indicates that the teaching of gender medicine is fundamental in the training of doctors and health professionals. This opinion paper aims to focus attention on the benefits of systematic teaching of gender medicine to improve the safety and efficacy of prescribing personalized physical activity and sport.
Keywords
cardiovascular disease; gender bias; gender medicine; sports; teaching