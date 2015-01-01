Abstract

The Instant Delivery Service (IDS) riders' overwork by "self-pressurisation" will not only reduce the level of their physical and mental health but also lose their lives in safety accidents caused by their fatigue riding. The purpose of this article is to examine whether there is overwork among IDS riders in big and medium cities in China? What's going on with them? Based on the Cobb-Douglas production function in the input-output theory, this study characterised the factors on IDS riders' safety and health associated with labour intensity. A mediating model with moderating effect was adopted to describe the mediation path for the 2,742 IDS riders who were surveyed. The results of moderating regression demonstrated that (1) 0.4655 is the total effect of labour intensity on the safety and health of IDS riders. (2) 0.3124 is the moderating effect that working hours make a greater impact on labour intensity. (3) The mediating effect of work pressure is the principal means of mediation both upstream and downstream.

