Citation
Shin SS, LaForge K, Stack E, Pope J, Leichtling G, Larsen JE, Leahy JM, Seaman A, Hoover D, Chisholm L, Blazes C, Baker R, Byers M, Branson K, Korthuis PT. Harm Reduct. J. 2022; 19(1): 76.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35818072
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Illicit fentanyl has contributed to a drastic increase in overdose drug deaths. While fentanyl has subsumed the drug supply in the Northeastern and Midwestern USA, it has more recently reached the Western USA. For this study, we explored perspectives of people who use drugs (PWUD) on the changing drug supply in Oregon, experiences of and response to fentanyl-involved overdose, and recommendations from PWUD to reduce overdose risk within the context of illicit fentanyl's dramatic increase in the recreational drug supply over the past decade.
Language: en
Keywords
Law enforcement; Opioids; Qualitative; Substance use; Drug supply; EMS; Fentanyl; Overdose; People who use drugs