Citation
Cosma A, Bjereld Y, Elgar FJ, Richardson C, Bilz L, Craig W, Augustine L, Molcho M, Malinowska-Cieślik M, Walsh SD. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35817675
Abstract
PURPOSE: Social patterns in bullying show consistent gender differences in adolescent perpetration and victimization with large cross-national variations. Previous research shows associations between societal gender inequality and gender differences in some violent behaviors in adolescents. Therefore, there is a need to go beyond individual associations and use a more social ecological perspective when examining gender differences in bullying behaviors. The aim of the present study was twofold: (1) to explore cross-national gender differences in bullying behaviors and (2) to examine whether national-level gender inequality relates to gender differences in adolescent bullying behaviors.
Language: en
Keywords
Gender; Victimization; Bullying; Cross-national; Cyberbullying; Gender inequality; HBSC; Perpetration