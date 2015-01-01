SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stoner MJ, Dietrich A, Lam SHF, Wall JJ, Sulton C, Rose E. J. Am. Coll. Emerg. Physicians Open 2022; 3(4): e12770.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/emp2.12770

35813522

PMC9255894

Cannabis is the most used recreational drug in the United States, and its use is increasing among children and adolescents.  With the increase in legalized use, there have been increases in intentional and accidental cannabis exposure in the pediatric population. There is also minimized perceived risk.  We review the current use of cannabis and its derivatives, the drug effects and clinical presentation, common misconceptions, pharmacology, and epidemiology. Finally, we review some long-term consequences of cannabis use.


cannabis; pediatrics; emergency medicine

