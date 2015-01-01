SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Crane A, LeBaron G, Phung K, Behbahani L, Allain J. J. Manag. Inq. 2022; 31(3): 264-285.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1056492621994904

PMID

35815001

PMCID

PMC9258963

Abstract

Despite growing attention from companies and regulators looking to eradicate modern slavery, we know little about how slavery works from a business perspective. We address this gap by empirically examining innovations in the business models of modern slavery, focusing on how the business models of slavery in advanced economies have evolved since slavery was legally abolished. While continuities exist, novel business models have emerged based on new actors, activities, and linkages. We categorize these as four innovative models per actors involved (producer/intermediary) and how value is created and captured (revenue generation/cost reduction), and discuss implications for research, policy, and practice.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

business model innovation; business models; forced labor; modern slavery

