Citation
Betz ME, Boggs JM, Goss FR. JAMA Netw. Open 2022; 5(7): e2223758.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
35816308
Abstract
Suicide remains a leading cause of death in the United States, with half of all suicide deaths by firearm. Reducing firearm access during times of suicide risk is a recommended approach for suicide prevention, but identification of those at risk remains difficult. Many who die by firearm suicide may not self-disclose or seek help from a medical professional. Laqueur et al1 look instead to the question of whether firearm suicide risk might be predicted--and those at risk helped--at or around the time of firearm purchase. Using California's database of nearly 5 million handgun purchases, they applied machine learning techniques to predict subsequent firearm suicide deaths among purchasers. They found that firearm suicide occurred within a year for only 0.066% of handgun transactions, but 40% of suicides were among those with the highest risk score. Factors associated with subsequent firearm suicide death included older age at first firearm purchase, month of purchase, and shorter distance between home and point of firearm sale.
