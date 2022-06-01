Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the incidence, burden, and pattern of injuries in Spanish male youth soccer players during a 9-month competitive season (from September to May-June).



DESIGN: Prospective cohort study. PARTICIPANTS: 314 young (10-19 years) soccer players. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Incidence, burden, location, type, severity, mechanism, and circumstance of injuries, as well as potential differences by tactical position, month of the year, age group, and maturity status.



RESULTS: A total of 146 time-loss injuries were sustained by 101 different players. This resulted in an overall injury incidence of 3.1 injuries per 1000 h, a training injury incidence of 1.8 injuries per 1000 h, and a match injury incidence of 11.2 injuries per 1000 h. The probability of injury over the season was 34%. Most of the injuries affected the lower extremity and were classified as muscle/tendon injuries, with hamstring muscle injuries representing the most burdensome diagnosis. The incidence of injuries increased with age and maturation, but a heightened risk of overuse injuries during periods around peak height velocity was also identified.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest a need for implementing specific injury prevention measures. Due to the high burden shown, these measures should mainly focus on reducing the number and severity of hamstring muscle injuries.

