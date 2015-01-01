Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The majority of suicide decedents have had contact with health services close to their death. Some of these contacts include admissions to hospitals for physical and mental health conditions, injury and intentional self-harm. This study aims to establish and quantify the risks of suicide following hospital admission for a range of mental and physical illnesses.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was carried out on existing morbidity and mortality data in Victoria. Data was extracted from the Victorian Admitted Episodes Dataset and the Victorian Suicide Register. Unplanned hospital admissions among adult patients (> = 15 years of age), discharged between 01 January 2011 and 31 December 2016 (2,430,154 admissions), were selected. Standardised Mortality Ratios were calculated for conditions with at least five linked suicides within one year of discharge from hospital.



RESULTS: Forty-three conditions defined at the three-digit level of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems 10th Revision, were associated with at least five subsequent suicides (within one year of hospital discharge); 14 physical illnesses, 5 symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, 12 mental health conditions, and 12 types of injury and poisonings. The highest Standardised Mortality Ratios were for poisonings (range; 27.8 to 140.0) and intentional self-harm (78.8), followed by mental health conditions (range; 15.5 to 72.9), symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings (range; 1.4 to 43.2) and physical illnesses (range; 0.7 to 4.9).



CONCLUSIONS: Hospital admissions related to mental health conditions and injury and poisonings including self-harm were associated with a greater risk of suicide than physical conditions. Mental health conditions such as depressive episodes, personality disorders and psychotic episodes, injuries caused by intentional-self-harm and poisonings by certain types of drugs, carbon monoxide and hormones such as insulin can be prioritised for targeting suicide prevention initiatives for persons discharged from hospitals.

