|
Citation
|
Elsaesser M, Herpertz S, Piosczyk H, Jenkner C, Hautzinger M, Schramm E. BMJ Open 2022; 12(7): e057672.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35820739
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In depression treatment, most patients do not reach response or remission with current psychotherapeutic approaches. Major reasons for individual non-response are interindividual heterogeneity of etiological mechanisms and pathological forms, and a high rate of comorbid disorders. Personalised treatments targeting comorbidities as well as underlying transdiagnostic mechanisms and factors like early childhood maltreatment may lead to better outcomes. A modular-based psychotherapy (MoBa) approach provides a treatment model of independent and flexible therapy elements within a systematic treatment algorithm to combine and integrate existing evidence-based approaches. By optimally tailoring module selection and application to the specific needs of each patient, MoBa has great potential to improve the currently unsatisfying results of psychotherapy as a bridge between disorder-specific and personalised approaches.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PSYCHIATRY; Depression & mood disorders; Adult psychiatry