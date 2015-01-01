Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol intake, particularly to cope up with stress and depression experienced by commercial drivers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is alarming as a rise in sales has been reported in certain countries during the quarantine. Alcoholism leads to malnutrition, either because those involved consume an insufficient amount of essential nutrients or because alcohol and its metabolism prevent the body from properly absorbing, digesting, and using those nutrients. This study was carried out to assess the association of alcohol use and dietary lifestyle of commercial motor drivers during the pandemic.



RESULTS: The anthropometric studies revealed that 69.5% of the respondents fall within the range of 18.5-24.49 indicating that they have normal weights. 63.5% reported daily consumption of alcohol, and 51% claimed that it does not affect their appetite, while 64.5% of the respondent stated that alcohol does not present them with any health problems. There was no significant association between the consumption of alcohol and nutritional status (p > 0.05), but a significant association between dietary lifestyle patterns and the nutritional status of participants was recorded (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: It is, therefore, essential that commercial drivers are given adequate information and guidance on improving their dietary lifestyle.

Language: en