BACKGROUND: Caregivers' substance use is associated with child maltreatment.



OBJECTIVE: Examine trends from 2005 to 2018 in percentages of three outcomes with caregivers' drug or alcohol use: child protective services (CPS) referrals, substantiated maltreatment reports, and foster care placements. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 22 U.S. states that contributed child-level maltreatment outcomes and caregivers' substance use data to the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System from 2005 to 2018.



METHODS: Joinpoint regression was used to examine the average annual percent change (AAPC) in outcomes with caregivers' drug or alcohol use and to identify temporal changes.



RESULTS: From 2005 to 2018, CPS referrals with caregivers' drug use increased (AAPC 2.33, p < .001), while referrals with alcohol use remained unchanged (AAPC -0.11, p = .92) (trend difference p = .04). Substantiated reports with caregivers' drug and alcohol use increased (AAPC drug use 3.63, p < .001, AAPC alcohol use 1.28, p = .03), with a greater increase observed with drug use (difference p = .03). Foster care placements with caregivers' drug use increased (AAPC 2.54, p < .001), while placements with alcohol use did not change (AAPC -1.22, p = .29), (difference p = .005). Within the study period, changes in trends with caregivers' drug use included increased substantiated reports from 2010 to 2018 (p < .001) and increased foster care placements from 2009 to 2018 (p < .001). With caregivers' alcohol use, CPS referrals and foster care placements decreased from 2007 to 2018 (all p < .001).



CONCLUSIONS: Trends differed for outcomes with caregivers' drug versus alcohol use.



FINDINGS can inform policies to improve care for families affected by substance use.

