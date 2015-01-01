Abstract

BACKGROUND: Epidemiological studies show that adverse childhood experiences (ACE) are associated with positive psychotic symptoms in Western populations; however, there is a lack of population-based data in multi-ethnic, Asian societies.



OBJECTIVE: We investigated the associations between ACE (type and dosage) and positive psychotic symptoms in a nationally representative study in Singapore. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A total of 4441 adult Singapore residents were recruited via door-to-door surveys; they were assessed for ACE and positive psychotic symptoms (i.e., hallucinations, delusions, thought insertion, thought control, and telepathic powers) on structured interviews.



METHODS: Lifetime experiences of positive psychotic symptoms were regressed on (1) the experience of any ACE; (2) cumulative ACE; and (3) the experience of either no ACE, interpersonal victimization only, dysfunctional home environments only, neglect only or multiple exposures to ACE in weighted and adjusted regression models.



RESULTS: 5.2 % of the sample experienced positive psychotic symptoms during their lifetime. Individuals exposed to dysfunctional home environments (OR = 2.84, 95 % CI 1.26 to 6.37) and multiple adverse childhood experiences (OR = 3.31, 95 % CI 2.18 to 5.01) were at an elevated risk of experiencing positive psychotic symptoms. The exposure to three or more ACE was associated with a near five-fold higher risk of experiencing positive psychotic symptoms (OR = 4.51, 95 % CI 2.89 to 7.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals exposed to dysfunctional home environments or multiple adverse childhood experiences are at an elevated risk of experiencing positive psychotic symptoms. Given the intrafamilial nature of these childhood adversities, dual-generation approaches and family-centered interventions are key.

