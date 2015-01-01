Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study tests ways in which the perception of intergenerational continuity in parenting behaviors among child-maltreatment (CM) and non-CM families conform to Benjamin's (2006) Copy Process Theory, which considers three copy processes: Identification (be like him/her), Recapitulation (behave as if he/she is still present and in charge), and Introjection (treat myself as he/she treated me).



METHOD: Across two home visits and a laboratory session, 171 mothers of preschoolers (M = 3.7 years) completed the SASB Intrex Questionnaire relative to herself, her history with her parents, and her present relationship with her child.



RESULTS: Mothers' retrospective reports of her interactions with caregivers were correlated with the quality of self-reported parenting processes in interactions with her preschooler. Analyses indicated high rates of intergenerational copying in both samples for each copy process. While copying in general was observed in nearly all mothers (roughly 80%-90%) and emphasized warm, securely attached patterns, the copying of hostility and/or lack of affiliation occurred in copied profiles for about one-third of mothers. About the more problematic profiles, CM mothers tended to rate themselves as being in the child-like position they experienced in their own childhood, with themes involving hostile control perceived from their child. By contrast, non-CM mothers copied disaffiliative themes primarily in relation to themselves.



CONCLUSION: Findings verify that interpersonal patterns and internalized relational histories are important keys for understanding CM risk. The use of a method that offers interpersonal specificity at the level of individual profiles has application to clinical practice with at-risk parents.

Language: en