Alberts LB, Kettering TL. J. Dr. Nurs. Pract. 2022; 15(2): 75-83.

(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/JDNP-2021-0034

35820787

Self-injurious behavior (SIB) is a major treatment focus for clinicians treating children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). A review of the literature identified medical conditions that may be risk factors for an individual engaging in SIB. This study involved the creation and preliminary validation of a standardized assessment checklist: Risk Assessment Checklist for Self-Injury in Autism-Medical (RASCA-M) for the physical, behavioral, and diagnostic evaluation of non-verbal children with autism and SIB living in a residential setting. Preliminary content validity, criterion-related validity, and interobserver agreement were established. The RACSA-M is a promising instrument to assess underlying medical issues in non-verbal children with ASD and SIB.


health; autism; intellectual disabilities; pain; self-injurious behavior

