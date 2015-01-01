Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Our research groups have studied the movement and injury characteristics of the human body in a side collision between the front of a small car and a pedestrian. This study discusses the movement and injury characteristics of the human body in a side collision between the front of a small car and bicycle.



METHODS: A total of 31 cases of traffic accidents caused by small car collisions when riding a bicycle across a road were collected. Through on-site inspection and trace inspection of the accident vehicles and bicycles, the speed of the car during the collision was calculated, the collision relationship between the small car and bicycle was determined, and the injury site and degree were determined through autopsy. The car speed was divided into two groups: <60 km/h and >60 km/h. Injuries of the skull, cervical spine, ribs, pelvis, femur and tibiofibular were analysed, and the correlations with the height of the bicycle controller, the height of the bicycle seat, the height of the car hood and the length of hood were discussed. PC-Crash was used for simulation analysis to further clarify the injury process.



RESULTS: The ratio of the height of the bicycle seat to the height of the hood plus the length of the hood in the windshield-damaged group was larger than that in the undamaged windshield group (P < 0.05). No cervical fracture was found when V < 60 km/h, and 52.94% of cases had cervical fracture when V > 60 km/h. The ratio of the height of the bicycle seat to the height of the hood in the pelvic fracture group was smaller than that in the nonpelvic fracture group (P < 0.05). The incidence of tibiofibular fracture was less than 65%.



CONCLUSIONS: When a side impact between a car front and a bicycle occurs, the resulting human injury is related not only to the speed but also to the height of the bicycle seat and the height and length of the hood of the car. The incidence of tibiofibular fractures was significantly lower than that of small car front-pedestrian side impacts.

Language: en