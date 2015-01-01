|
Citation
|
van der Velde N, Seppala L, Petrovic M, Ryg J, Tan MP, Montero-Odasso M, Martin FC, Masud T. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35829992
|
Abstract
|
Falls and related injuries form a growing health-care problem in aging societies. Between 40 and 60% of older fallers in the last year report being injured [1]. Around 15-20% of falls result in serious (non-fracture) injuries including fractures [2]. Non-injurious falls have also been associated with adverse health effects, including accelerated functional decline, anxiety and depression, fear of falling, and social withdrawal [3]. Consequently, fall incidents have an impact on societal health-care expenditure, equaling 0.85-1.5% of the total health-care expenditure in Western countries [4].
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury prevention; European; Fall prevention; Geriatric; Older persons; Pragmatic trials