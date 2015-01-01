Abstract

The coronavirus pandemic has influenced many lives, particularly older adults'. Although isolation protects from infection, health behaviors like physical activity (PA) are important to reinstate after lockdown. However, fear of Covid-19 may act as a barrier, for example, by preventing people from going outside. Based on the health action process approach (HAPA), we investigated whether and why older adults' PA changed after lockdown, and whether fear of Covid-19 moderates the intention-behavior relationship. Participants of this longitudinal study aged 65+ from German-speaking Europe completed an online questionnaire about their PA, fear of Covid-19, and HAPA factors in April and May 2020. Data were analyzed using multiple linear regressions.



RESULTS showed that moderate to vigorous activity (MVPA) remained stable after lockdown and that self-efficacy most robustly influenced the intention to be active. PA was not explained by any volitional factor but was strongly related to past PA. Interestingly, the relationship of past and future MVPA was attenuated by fear of Covid-19, but this finding was not robust when outliers were removed. In conclusion, self-efficacy is the most important motivator for PA in older adults after an interruption like a lockdown. Strong physical activity habits may facilitate PA after a period of isolation.

