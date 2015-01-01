|
Bösch VD, Inauen J. Appl. Psychol. Health Wellbeing 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Association of Applied Psychology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35822243
The coronavirus pandemic has influenced many lives, particularly older adults'. Although isolation protects from infection, health behaviors like physical activity (PA) are important to reinstate after lockdown. However, fear of Covid-19 may act as a barrier, for example, by preventing people from going outside. Based on the health action process approach (HAPA), we investigated whether and why older adults' PA changed after lockdown, and whether fear of Covid-19 moderates the intention-behavior relationship. Participants of this longitudinal study aged 65+ from German-speaking Europe completed an online questionnaire about their PA, fear of Covid-19, and HAPA factors in April and May 2020. Data were analyzed using multiple linear regressions.
older adults; physical activity; Covid-19; fear of Covid-19; health action process approach