Citation
Andrade CR, Avanci JQ, Oliveira RVC. Cad. Saude Publica 2022; 38(6): e00269921.
Vernacular Title
Experiências adversas na infância, características sociodemográficas e sintomas de depressão em adolescentes de um município do Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Escola Nacional De Saude Publica)
DOI
PMID
35830088
Abstract
The study aimed to identify patterns in adverse childhood experiences among teenage schoolchildren in a municipality (county) in Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil, according to sociodemographic characteristics (sex, skin color, and socioeconomic status) and depressive symptoms. It adopted a cross-sectional design with a sample of 1,117 teenage schoolchildren 13 to 19 years of age in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro State. Depression was assessed with the Childhood Depression Inventory, and adverse childhood experiences were investigated. The study used bivariate analyses and multiple correspondence analysis (MCA) of adverse childhood experiences, sociodemographic variables (sex, skin color, socioeconomic status), and depressive symptoms. The results reveal the organization of eight groups: lower-income female children and adolescents and adverse childhood experiences related to the environment; boys, with higher socioeconomic status, and not having experienced adverse childhood experiences; adolescents with depressive symptoms and adverse childhood experiences against themselves or their families; white adolescents, with depressive symptoms, and that had not experienced adverse childhood experiences; black, brown, Asian-descendant, and indigenous adolescents that had adverse experiences in the family and community; adolescents that had lost their father and/or mother from death, and lack of food at home; adolescents that had experienced psychological violence; and adolescents with a history of sexual experiences involving their parents. The findings call attention to the need for close and early attention to exposure to adverse childhood experiences to care for these youngsters, intervene, and mitigate the negative effects both at present, over the course of life, and in future generations.
Language: pt