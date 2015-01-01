Abstract

The study aimed to identify patterns in adverse childhood experiences among teenage schoolchildren in a municipality (county) in Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil, according to sociodemographic characteristics (sex, skin color, and socioeconomic status) and depressive symptoms. It adopted a cross-sectional design with a sample of 1,117 teenage schoolchildren 13 to 19 years of age in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro State. Depression was assessed with the Childhood Depression Inventory, and adverse childhood experiences were investigated. The study used bivariate analyses and multiple correspondence analysis (MCA) of adverse childhood experiences, sociodemographic variables (sex, skin color, socioeconomic status), and depressive symptoms. The results reveal the organization of eight groups: lower-income female children and adolescents and adverse childhood experiences related to the environment; boys, with higher socioeconomic status, and not having experienced adverse childhood experiences; adolescents with depressive symptoms and adverse childhood experiences against themselves or their families; white adolescents, with depressive symptoms, and that had not experienced adverse childhood experiences; black, brown, Asian-descendant, and indigenous adolescents that had adverse experiences in the family and community; adolescents that had lost their father and/or mother from death, and lack of food at home; adolescents that had experienced psychological violence; and adolescents with a history of sexual experiences involving their parents. The findings call attention to the need for close and early attention to exposure to adverse childhood experiences to care for these youngsters, intervene, and mitigate the negative effects both at present, over the course of life, and in future generations.



O objetivo foi identificar os padrões das experiências adversas na infância entre adolescentes escolares de um município do Rio de Janeiro, Brasil, segundo características sociodemográficas (sexo, cor da pele e estrato socioeconômico) e sintomas depressivos. Caracteriza-se por um desenho transversal com amostra de 1.117 adolescentes escolares de 13 a 19 anos do Município de São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro. A depressão foi avaliada pelo Inventário de Depressão Infantil e foram investigadas experiências adversas na infância. A análise envolveu análises bivariadas e análise de correspondência múltipla (ACM) das experiências adversas na infância, variáveis sociodemográficas (sexo, cor de pele e estrato socioeconômico) e sintomas depressivos. Os resultados mostram a organização de oito grupos composto por: meninas e adolescentes de estrato social mais baixo e experiências adversas na infância relacionadas ao ambiente; meninos, ser de estrato social mais alto e não ter vivido experiências adversas na infância; adolescentes com sintomas de depressão e experiências adversas na infância dirigidas fisicamente a eles/família; adolescentes de cor de pele branca, sem sintomas de depressão e que não vivenciaram experiências adversas na infância; adolescentes de cor de pele preta/parta/amarela/indígena que vivenciaram experiências adversas na família e na comunidade; adolescentes que perderam pai e mãe por morte, e falta de comida em casa; adolescentes que vivenciaram violência psicológica; e adolescentes que vivenciaram experiências sexuais envolvendo seus pais. Os achados alertam para a necessidade de olhar com atenção e o mais cedo possível para a exposição de experiências adversas na infância de forma a cuidar, intervir e mitigar os efeitos negativos no momento atual, no curso de vida e em gerações futuras.



Experiências Adversas da Infância; Depressão; Adolescente

