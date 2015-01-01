Abstract

Aggression tends to decrease as a child matures and develops conflict resolution skills. However, aggression can persist if children are exposed to consistent negative stimuli, such as poor parenting and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). Furthermore, aggression is commonplace in numerous psychiatric disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and oppositional defiant disorder. These negative stimuli and comorbid conditions could ultimately stunt a child's development during pivotal moments, leading to worsening aggressive behaviors, such as criminal activity. Behavioral interventions are imperative for individuals with these comorbid conditions and experiences. Our patient is an 11-year-old male with a pertinent past medical history of ADHD and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD) on multiple psychotropic medications, who presented to the emergency department for the evaluation of homicidal ideation and suicidality. This also occurred with worsening aggressive behavior, demonstrated by his killing of family pets and subsequent threats to kill his family. The patient has had multiple emergency department visits for similar threats and has been admitted to numerous inpatient psychiatric facilities. Currently, the patient is being treated at an out-of-state inpatient psychiatric facility. Our patient's aggression most likely stems from his comorbid ADHD and DMDD, complicated by other factors, such as low socioeconomic status, limited access to mental health services, and living in a medically underserved community. Factors such as increasing primary care provider comfort in managing these conditions, especially in underserved communities where there are already shortages of mental health providers, could help address this issue. Furthermore, it is imperative to screen for other contributing factors, such as ACEs. This case also highlights the need for genetic testing as a part of the medical workup in psychiatric cases that display psychotropic medication resistance. However, genetic testing is something that is not readily available in our state and is not covered by Medicaid. Early treatment of mental health conditions can prevent social difficulties later in life. With aggression, providing appropriate interventions is key to preventing an individual from engaging in harmful activities. It is important to screen for ACEs in order to address well-known aggravating factors. Underserved populations also face a myriad of challenges that prevent them from accessing healthcare services. There are numerous problems contributing to this disparity, ranging from lack of adequate mental health services to lack of access. Accordingly, it is imperative that primary care physicians and providers practicing in underserved areas receive the training necessary to recognize and treat mental health conditions. Furthermore, physicians should be able to focus on psychosocial stressors that contribute to these mental health conditions and provide the resources necessary to address these factors.

