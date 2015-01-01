|
Citation
|
Cecchi R, Vinckier F, Hammer J, Marusic P, Nica A, Rheims S, Trebuchon A, Barbeau EJ, Denuelle M, Maillard L, Minotti L, Kahane P, Pessiglione M, Bastin J. Elife 2022; 11: e72440.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, dLife Sciences Plublications, Ltd)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35822700
|
Abstract
|
Identifying factors whose fluctuations are associated with choice inconsistency is a major issue for rational decision theory. Here, we investigated the neuro-computational mechanisms through which mood fluctuations may bias human choice behavior. Intracerebral EEG data were collected in a large group of subjects (n = 30), while they were performing interleaved quiz and choice tasks that were designed to examine how a series of unrelated feedbacks affects decisions between safe and risky options. Neural baseline activity preceding choice onset was confronted first to mood level, estimated by a computational model integrating the feedbacks received in the quiz task, and then to the weighting of option attributes, in a computational model predicting risk attitude in the choice task.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
human; neuroscience; computational biology; systems biology