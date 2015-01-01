|
|
BACKGROUND: To highlight the unique spectrum of lower extremity firearm injuries seen at a rural, Midwestern level 1 trauma center to provide insight into prevalence, mechanism of injury, and identify modifiable factors that contribute to firearm injuries of the lower extremity. It is our belief that the creation of our database will help future trauma and firearm databases improve documentation and understand the relationship between anatomic location of injury and outcomes.
Keywords
|
Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Rural Population; Animals; trauma; rural; *Deer; *Firearms; *Wounds, Gunshot/epidemiology; firearm; gunshot; Lower Extremity; lower-extremity; unintentional