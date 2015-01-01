SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gibbs V, Hudson J, Pellicano E. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10803-022-05647-3

35821545

This study investigated the extent and nature of violence experiences reported by autistic adults. Autistic (n = 118) and non-autistic (n = 110) adults completed a questionnaire about their experiences of sexual harassment, stalking and harassment, sexual violence and physical violence since the age of 15. Autistic adults reported higher rates of all violence types, multiple forms of violence and repeated instances of the same type of violence. Typical gender differences in the patterns of violence (more physical violence reported by men and more sexual violence reported by women) were apparent in the non-autistic but not the autistic group.

FINDINGS add to the limited research in this area and highlight the need to identify risk and protective factors. Policy and practice implications are also discussed.


Violence; Autism; Autistic adults; Victimisation

