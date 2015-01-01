Abstract

This study provides the first empirical account of mental health issues among sexual minority adolescents in Greece and the effects on mental health of both bullying and victimization in relation to adolescents' sexual orientation. A sample of 757 adolescents (M age = 15.98, SD = 0.84) completed self-reported scales measuring school bullying victimization experiences, levels of depression, feelings of loneliness, hopelessness, feeling of belonging in school, self-esteem, and sense of wellbeing. Statistically significant differences were observed between heterosexuals and gay adolescents in depression, loneliness, bullying behavior and school belongingness. Gay adolescents are more likely to present higher levels of depression. Furthermore, sexual orientation was also found to be significant moderator of the effect of bullying victimization on loneliness. Bullying was associated with low sense of school belonging and victimization with depressive symptomatology, loneliness and low sense of school belonging and self-esteem. Students' self-esteem and school belongingness were found to have a protective role against loneliness, depression and hopelessness. The findings of the current study provide valuable information to school psychologists, teachers, policy makers, and other professionals whose goals are to enhance adolescent functioning and adaptation. It is suggested that intervention strategies designed to promote resilience should incorporate sexual orientation issues.

Language: en