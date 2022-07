Abstract

PURPOSE: We assessed sexual orientation-related patterns in the 1-year longitudinal course (i.e., onset, remittance, persistence) and severity of suicidality.



METHOD: Data were obtained from a prospective, population-based cohort representing nearly 2.4 million Swedish young adults.



RESULTS: A higher proportion of sexual minorities remitted (14.6%) compared to heterosexuals (9.5%). However, over twice as many sexual minorities (35.1%) experienced persistent suicidality as heterosexuals (15.0%). Plurisexual (e.g., bisexual, pansexual) young adults and sexual minorities aged 17-25 were at greatest risk for persistent and more severe suicidality.



CONCLUSION: Findings call for the identification of sexual orientation-related predictors of chronic suicidality to inform responsive clinical interventions.

Language: en