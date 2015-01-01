|
Cuartas J, Baker-Henningham H, Cepeda A, Rey-Guerra C, Team ICBFIEC. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8582.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Violence against children (VAC) is a major global issue with long-lasting negative consequences on individuals and societies. The present study presents a review of the literature on drivers of VAC and the core components of evidence-based violence prevention programs. Moreover, it analyzes the existing services and social infrastructure in Colombia to rigorously inform the design of the Apapacho violence prevention parenting program for families with children younger than five targeted toward Colombia.
