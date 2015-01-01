|
Gauthier S, Leduc M, Perfetto SJ, Godwin A. Safety (Basel) 2022; 8(3): e52.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Impaired operator line of sight has been implicated in several pedestrian-equipment accidents and fatalities in the mining industry. Existing training methods for conveying visibility information lack worker engagement and may be insufficient to capture the dynamic, three-dimensional nature of blind spots around industrial equipment. The present study utilized a custom virtual reality experience intended to shift the way in which visibility information is presented. Visibility knowledge, confidence levels and safe pedestrian behaviors around the load-haul-dump vehicle were examined among participants in control and experimental (virtual reality and conventional training) groups (n = 72).
line of sight; load-haul-dump; mining; safety training; virtual reality; visibility