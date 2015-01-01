Abstract

In this growing world, population is increasing day by day and because of this, security problems are also increasing. In this scenario, safety is one of the biggest issues for both men and women. But mainly women are facing more problems in comparison to men. Due to the large population, this may not be possible to provide physical security to everyone. Currently we are using CCTV cameras for security purposes which only do the job of recording events, so it can't be considered as preventive measure for women's safety. Therefore, the use of robots came into the picture. Hence, we are here to propose a women's safety night patrolling robot that can be used to replace manpower and provide quality security. In this system we are using ultrasonic sensors, Arduino, PIR sensors and a night vision camera which are mounted on the robotic vehicle. The ultrasonic sensors are used for manual and automatic mode respectively. The night vision camera installed in this robot is used for capturing events in day as well as night. If robotic vehicle senses any live object in front, it sends the notification to the control room. Thus, we come up with the night patrolling robot that can be used in large areas for securing the premises.

