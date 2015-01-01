Abstract

Indonesia is a disaster-prone country but public awareness of disasters is still low. To improve community disaster literacy, schools are the most effective vehicle. Improved disaster mitigation literacy can be achieved by integrating disaster education into subjects taught in school and associating it with the local wisdom owned by the community. This research aimed to determine and learn from the local wisdom of lamban langgakh (stilt houses), develop a disaster mitigation literacy model for subjects in schools, and identify the level of disaster mitigation literacy of junior and senior high school students in the West Coast District (WCR) of Lampung Province. The study was conducted in two stages: identifying and analyzing comprehensive information about lamban langgakh and developing an indirect teaching model as a students' disaster mitigation literacy model through the ADDIE development model. This research produced a new model to improve students' disaster mitigation literacy by integrating it with school subjects and local wisdom owned by local communities.

Language: en