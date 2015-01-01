SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Juhadi, Hamid N, Trihatmoko E, Herlina M, Aroyandini EN. J. Disaster Res. 2021; 16(8): 1243-1256.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Fuji Technology Press)

DOI

10.20965/jdr.2021.p1243

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Indonesia is a disaster-prone country but public awareness of disasters is still low. To improve community disaster literacy, schools are the most effective vehicle. Improved disaster mitigation literacy can be achieved by integrating disaster education into subjects taught in school and associating it with the local wisdom owned by the community. This research aimed to determine and learn from the local wisdom of lamban langgakh (stilt houses), develop a disaster mitigation literacy model for subjects in schools, and identify the level of disaster mitigation literacy of junior and senior high school students in the West Coast District (WCR) of Lampung Province. The study was conducted in two stages: identifying and analyzing comprehensive information about lamban langgakh and developing an indirect teaching model as a students' disaster mitigation literacy model through the ADDIE development model. This research produced a new model to improve students' disaster mitigation literacy by integrating it with school subjects and local wisdom owned by local communities.


Language: en

Keywords

disaster mitigation literacy; earthquake; integration model; lamban langgakh; tsunami

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print