Abstract

In this study, an education program for heavy rainfall risk management was developed using the Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation, and Evaluation (ADDIE) model of instructional design (ID) to enhance the disaster response capabilities of schoolchildren to encourage them to think and act responsibly to protect themselves during a disaster following heavy rainfall. The program's effectiveness was evaluated by its implementation at Nagaoka Municipal Senju Elementary School in Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, which was devastated by the heavy rainfall caused by 2019 Typhoon No.19. The learning effect was confirmed throughout the program. Furthermore, the program has improved because of its implementation and evaluation.

