|
Citation
|
Yao R, Bekhor S. Netw. Spat. Econ. 2021; 21(4): 801-837.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
On-demand peer-to-peer ridesharing services provide flexible mobility options and are expected to alleviate congestion by sharing empty car seats. An efficient matching algorithm is essential to the success of a ridesharing system. The matching problem is related to the well-known dial-a-ride problem, which also tries to find the optimal pickup and delivery sequence for a given set of passengers. In this paper, we propose an efficient dynamic tree algorithm to solve the on-demand peer-to-peer ridesharing matching problem. The dynamic tree algorithm benefits from given ridesharing driver schedules and provides satisfactory runtime performances. In addition, an efficient pre-processing procedure to select candidate passenger requests is proposed, which further improves the algorithm performance. Numerical experiments conducted in a small network show that the dynamic tree algorithm reaches the same objective function values of the exact algorithm, but with shorter runtimes. Furthermore, the proposed method is applied to a larger size problem.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Dynamic tree; Matching; Peer-to-peer ridesharing; Vehicle routing problem