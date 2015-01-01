Abstract

Social norms are shared rules indicating whether a behavior is typical or desirable among one's reference group. While social norms play a role in shaping peer violence, the evidence of the strength of this influence is mixed. This systematic review synthesizes evidence on the relationship between social norms and peer violence and identifies the strategies and outcomes of social norms interventions. Five databases were searched, identifying only seven studies: three focused on the empirical relationship between social norms and peer violence, and four on social norms interventions on peer violence. The strength of the influence of social norms on peer violence depends on individual-level characteristics and the type and degree of violence. Social norms lack a unified definition and are not by themselves a critical factor in reducing peer violence. This research contributes to clarifying the current and future role of social norms in preventing peer violence.

