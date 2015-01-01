Abstract

Nonmedical use of prescription opioids is increasing in prevalence among adolescents in the United States. Previous research has examined demographic, social, psychosocial, and behavioral factors that influence nonmedical use of prescription opioids. This review aimed to identify and map characteristics of adolescents who engage in nonmedical use of prescription opioids. To do so, it uses the five domains of social determinants of health identified by Health People 2030: economic stability, education access and quality, health care access and quality, neighborhood and built environment, and social and community context. Databases were searched for peer-reviewed articles published between 2014 and 2021, which resulted in 13 studies meeting study criteria. There was sufficient information to report conclusions relating to the domains of demographics, economic stability, and social and community context; but there was insufficient information relating education access and quality, healthcare access and quality, and neighborhood and built environment. The results revealed that decreased adolescent age, non-white race, higher family income, peer disapproval, and positive parental relationships reduce the likelihood of nonmedical use of prescription opioids. This review identifies potential interaction effects among demographic and social determinant factors.

