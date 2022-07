Abstract

Correction to: Adolescent Research Review (2019) 4:369-381 https://doi.org/10.1007/s40894-019-00113-1



The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. A sentence under the heading 'Study 2: Confirmatory Factor Analysis' read as 'However, two items from the Interpersonal Action scale (Action 4 and Action 5) loaded below 0.40 and thus were removed from the scale', the sentence should have read as 'However, two items from the Interpersonal Action scale (Action 6 and Action 7) loaded below 0.40 and thus were removed from the scale'.



The original article has been corrected.

