Abstract

We found significantly higher levels of hs-CRP in 27 subjects who had recently attempted suicide compared to 27 age- and sex-matched healthy subjects. Moreover, the levels of hs-CRP in suicide attempters were not related to background or psychopathological characteristics, nor to the methods of suicide attempt. Our matched case-control study confirms previous observations of high levels of the inflammation marker hs-CRP in patients who have attempted suicide, irrespective of their underlying type and levels of psychopathology.

Language: en