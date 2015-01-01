|
Thorpe S, Tanner AE, Nichols TR, Kuperberg A, Payton Foh E. Am. J. Sex. Educ. 2021; 16(2): 199-220.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study examined individual and familial influences on Black female adolescents' (N = 1426) sexual pleasure expectancies, sexual guilt, and age of sexual debut using data from the National Longitudinal Study on Adolescent to Adult Health.
Black female adolescents; Correction; pleasure; religiosity; sexual debut; Sexual guilt