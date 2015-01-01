|
Citation
|
Klein LB, Woofter RC, Ruggles E, Stewart R, Stulting TT, Rizzo AJ, Cherry LEH. Am. J. Sex. Educ. 2021; 16(3): 394-414.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Alcohol is involved in most sexual assaults on U.S. college campuses. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) students are at higher risk of both sexual assault victimization and substance abuse than their cisgender, heterosexual peers. Through a larger participation action study alongside Campus Advocacy and Prevention Professionals Association, findings emerged on how U.S. campus-based prevention educators are addressing alcohol's role in campus sexual assault specifically with LGBTQ+ students. Eleven semi-structured interview participants highlighted limitations to existing prevention efforts and the importance of affirming LGBTQ+ students. Prominent themes include hetero-cisnormativity, stigmatization, and tokenization and lack of representation. Strategies to overcome these limitations are discussed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; Campus sexual assault; college; heteronormative; LGBT; prevention