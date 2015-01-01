|
Amigo-Ventureira AM, Depalma R, Durán-Bouza M. Am. J. Sex. Educ. 2022; 17(3): 277-303.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The institution of schooling is a key socializing agent, and teachers' attitudes toward gender and sexual diversity play a crucial role in the education of all children, shaping in particular the school experience of LGBT + children and youth. Our research used a survey of Early Childhood and Primary teachers (N = 182) and university students studying these degree programs (N = 1,133) in northwestern Spain (Galicia) to analyze transphobic and homophobic attitudes, and their relationship with other professional and academic variables, such as years of experience or study, specialization or degree program, and place of work or study.
Language: en
Homophobia; teachers; transphobia