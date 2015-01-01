Abstract

Objectives: This study investigated the reliability and validity of the Korean version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) Level 2 Cross-Cutting Symptom Measure—Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS)–Depression and the Irritability for parents of children aged 6–17 years.



Methods: Participants were 190 children diagnosed with depressive disorder (n=14), anxiety disorder (n=21), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD; n=111), ADHD with anxious depression (n=13), and tic disorder with somatic symptoms (n=31). Patients were 8–15 years of age. The participants’ mothers completed the Korean versions of the DSM-5 Level 2 Cross-Cutting Symptom Measure— PROMIS Depression and Irritability (Affective Reactivity Index, ARI), and the Korean Child Behavior Checklist (K-CBCL). Using these data, we calculated the reliability coefficient and examined the concurrent and discriminant validity of the PROMIS Depression and the Irritability (ARI) scales for assessing depression and irritability in children.



Results: The reliability coefficient of the PROMIS Depression scale (Cronbach’s α) was 0.93. The correlation coefficient with the KCBCL DSM emotional problem score was 0.71. The PROMIS Depression scale significantly discriminated children with depressive disorders from those with other conditions. The reliability coefficient of the Irritability (ARI) scale was 0.91, suggesting its high reliability.



Conclusion: Our results suggest that the Korean version of the DSM-5 Level 2 Cross-Cutting Symptom Measure for Depression and Irritability Scales for parents of children aged 6–17 years is reliable and valid and may be an efficient alternative to the K-CBCL.



Keywords : Depression; Irritability; Affective reactivity; Reliability; Validity

Language: en