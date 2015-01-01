Abstract

In this paper we examine power as violence in K-12 US schooling. We argue that given the often-harsh realities of school and society, educators must reframe the ways they understand power and consequently violence if they hope to fulfill the promise of a just education. In examining power, we find violence in institutions, curriculum, epistemology, policy, and metaphysics is used to enforce race, class, and other social distinctions. We conclude that consciousness to power and the violence inherent to many normalized educational experiences and a commitment for self and social transformation are foundational to educating for justice.

Language: en