Gomes JA, de Souza DM, Oliveira KD, Gallassi AD. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e467.
35836155
BACKGROUND: Psychoactive substances (PASs) are an important risk factor for suicide. This study investigated the sociodemographic characteristics, data related to the suicidal behavior, the methods employed, the circumstances of the events, and the use of PASs before dying in all suicides that occurred between 2005-2014 in the Brazilian Federal District, comparing cases with positive and negative detection for PASs in the post-mortem analysis to identify groups at greatest risk.
Epidemiology; Brazil; Suicide; Suicidal behavior; Suicide prevention; Psychoactive substances